Is Dan sliding back into TV role?

Blackpool's own ice star Dan Whiston has dropped a heavy hint he's back in boots for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Dan, who lives in Poulton, is Dancing On Ice's most successful profession skater from the series' original run.

He appeared on all nine series of the show from 2006 to 2014, and won the show three times - in 2006 with Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye, Blackpool soap and stage star Hayley Tamaddon in the fifth series, and with Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle in the eighth series.

He also partnered Hayley in the final All Stars series, with the duo finishing in second place.

This morning, he tweeted: "Ready, Steady........GO!" and an emoji of ice skates.

The show is coming back to screens in the new year, with former coaches Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean returning as judges, and Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting.

Dan, 38, started ice skating aged seven at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and worked at the Arena until he took part in his first Hot Ice Show aged 18, appearing in that until he joined Dancing On Ice. He also regularly danced in the children's BIDCA Christmas ice show at the rink.

Another local link to the show is fellow Pleasure Beach skater Kate Stainsby, a regular star of Hot Ice until her retirement from the show last year.

Kate, an ice drome coach, was paired with Vanilla Ice in series six and Gary Lucy in the All Stars version.