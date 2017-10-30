Coronation Street star Bruno Langley charged with sex assaults

Coronation Street star Bruno Langley has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a music venue in Manchester.

Langley, 34, who announced he was leaving the ITV soap at the weekend in the wake of the allegations, is facing two charges and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on November 28, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said in a statement that it received a report at around 1am on Sunday, October 1, that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a venue on Swan Street in Manchester's the Northern Quarter.

Langley made his Corrie debut as Todd Grimshaw in 2001 and was the first openly gay character in the soap.

In a statement released at the weekend, he said: "Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

"Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

"I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period."

He added: "I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so."

According to a source, the 34-year-old actor's contract ended on October 26 following an internal inquiry into the assault allegation.

Langley played Todd for three years from 2001 before leaving the show and coming back a few times over the years.

He made an official return to the cobbles in 2013.

Langley has also had roles in Doctor Who, Dalziel And Pascoe and in several theatrical productions, including Calendar Girls and The Mousetrap.