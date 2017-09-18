Chloe hits right note on X Factor

A teenage girl from Fleetwood certainly made the right kind of impact on TV’s the X Factor.

Bubbly student Chloe Rose Moyle, who has just turned 17, impressed the judges with a mind-blowing performance on the prime time TV show.

And to impress even more, the young singer performed one of her own songs.

During her X Factor audition, Sharon Osbourne took a shine to the talented teenager and commented on the braces she was wearing.

And Nicole Scherzinger said to Chloe, who wore a pink roses head-dress in her hair: “You’re special, you’re really special.”

Chloe is no stranger to performing on the Fylde coast, having sung in charity shows and many other events.

Last year Chloe, an ex-pupil of Cardinal Allen RC High School in Fleetwood, appeared in a Stars In Their Eyes show in her home town, making a big impression as country star Dolly Parton.

The teen, who has written and recorded a number of her own compositions, receives hundreds of thousands of views online, many on her Facebook page.

Chloe, who studies music at Blackpool Sixth Form College and a former member of the Time Stage School at Fleetwood, says: “I have written and recorded my own songs for the past two years and love singing and playing guitar.I am hoping for a great future in the music business.” At Cardinal Allen, head teacher Andrew Cafferkey said: “We know all about Chloe’s talent here at the school and wish her well in the X Factor.”

Chloe said she first started singing as a tot after hearing her mum sing in the kitchen.Each judge gave her a ‘yes’ vote sending her through to the next round of the competition.