Tickets for Preston tribute festival on sale on Friday

Tickets go on sale on Friday for a live festival in a Preston green space.

Rockprest will be held on Moor Park in the city on Saturday and Sunday July 1 and 2, with tribute acts performing at the popular event.

Families are invited to join in at one of the UK’s biggest free tribute festivals, with tickets on sale from 10am.

There will be more than 40 live tribute acts including to AC/DC, Kings of Leon, Metallica, Green Day, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Muse, Nirvana and Stereophonics.

Organisers say there will be entertainment for all age groups, with children’s activities running throughout the day.

There will also be beer and food tents and market stalls.

Tickets for the festival are free, with visitors only asked to pay a booking fee.

This year’s Rockprest will be the third time the popular festival has been held on Moor Park. Visit www.ticketline.co.uk, www.rockprest.com, or call 08448889991.