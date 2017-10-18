Things to do this weekend (October 21 and 22)

The events just keep coming. Why not pick one or two of these to try this weekend?

PAID: All in Good Taste, Lancaster, Saturday, October 21

In this study day you’ll examine some of the ways in which the food of the North West, past and present, has been named, cooked and thought about, and some of the many ways that a regional food culture has developed. Speakers include food historian Ivan Day (also doing demonstration involving period cooking implements), University of York archaeologist Steve Ashby and Lancaster University’s own Tess Baxter. It’s at Lancaster University, running from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £26. Call 01524 593770 to book.

FREE: Light up the North, Blackpool, from Friday, October 20 until Saturday, December 23

Grundy Art Gallery has a new exhibition of the artists’ work developed as part of the Light Lab. Light Lab ran in Blackpool between March and June 2017 to provide opportunity for seven light artists. The exhibition, which coincides with Blackpool’s annual Illuminations and LightPool Festival provides a snapshot of this creative activity as artists present a series of research outcomes, working drawings and mock-ups in the Grundy’s Rotunda Gallery space.

PAID: Broomstick Flight Training, Burscough, from Saturday, October 21 until Tuesday, October 31

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre is quite literally flying open their doors this half term with a range of pumpkin activities and the latest attraction: Broomstick Flight Training. Learn to fly a broomstick before taking to the sky and flying the perilous journey from Iceland to Martin Mere, following the swans and dodging obstacles as you go along. Activity times are 10.30am, 11.15am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.15pm and 3pm. For further information visit wwt.org.uk/martinmere

PAID: Halloween Half Term, Blackpool, from Saturday, October 21 until Tuesday, October 31

Halloween comes to Blackpool Pleasure Beach with live music, vampires and zombies scaring around park, Horror Maze, fire breathers, stilt walkers, pumpkin carving, creepy crawlies and a fancy dress competition. Look out for scarecrows, pumpkins and abandoned coffins – or are they abandoned? Be very aware of some unwelcome visitors locked behind closed doors. Prepare to be scared! Visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/ for full programme.

FREE: Smiling Alice’s Autumn Fair, Preston, Saturday, October 21

This popular Autumn Fair is being held on the Flag Market in Preston. This year you can expect an extended fun fair and inflatables, an array of stalls from lovely handmade gifts and novelties to comics, cosmetics and sand art - an not forgetting the most delicious cupcakes. A special guest mascot will make an appearance throughout the event for younger children. Plus a tombola and games stall, with prizes for kids of all ages all raising funds for Cash for Kids. Open from 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Good Evening Blackpool - The Eurovision Party, Blackpool, Saturday, October 21

Enjoy this fun-filled Eurovision extravaganza, because a year is too long to wait for the next contest! Visit the ballroom at The Savoy Hotel, where each table will be allocated a Eurovision country, classic performances to sing and dance along to, and a chance to vote for the all-time best Eurovision song. With extra special guest, UK Eurovision entry and fan Nicki French! Tickets, priced from £25, also includes buffet. To book call 07946 839217.

FREE: Brothers in Arms, Preston, Sunday, October 22

Brothers in Arms is a special multimedia live event commemorating the 100th Anniversary of World War One. Featuring film, music, drama, images and readings, it tells the amazing story of the Chavasse twins, Noel and Christopher. Admission is free but tickets will be required. Donations on the night welcome to the charity Help for Heroes. Starts at 7pm. Contact Sandra Houghton on 01254 851202 or Margaret Arton 01772 314008 for further information and tickets or request tickets at https://www.allsaintshigherwalton.org.uk/tickets

PAID: Witches & Wizardy School of Excellence, Preston, Sunday, October 22

Welcome to a mystical world where dreams become reality and the magic begins! Children will become part of the show and be taken on a journey of a lifetime in this interactive theatre show and event. They will step into the school of magic and wisdom and help the characters solve problems and enroll in magic master classes. It’s at The Continental Pub in Preston. Tickets are £12 (for one child and one adult). Sessions at 12.30pm; 3pm and 5.30pm.

FREE AND PAID: KidsFest 2017, Southport, from Saturday, October 21 until Saturday, October 28

Get ready for one of the biggest family events of the year – KidsFest 2017. This October half term the annual family fun-fuelled festival returns to The Atkinson on Lord Street in Southport and is bigger and better than ever. It runs from Saturday, October 21 to Saturday, October 28 and there is a great selection of events to be enjoyed. You can expect dance, theatre and magic shows, plus lots of different workshops, all aimed at children aged three and over. There are some charges for theatre shows but many of the workshops are free. For the full programme visit https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/

PAID: Darren Pritchard Dance: Body of Light, Lancaster, Saturday, October 21

Take one finely tuned body, one home-gaming device and three creative minds, mix vigorously and see what happens. The result: a seamless landscape of flowing imagery. Presented by Darren Pritchard Dance at the Nuffield Theatre in Lancaster, on Saturday. There are two performance times. Tickets from £6. Call 01524 594151 to book.

PAID: Murder Mystery, Haslingden, Saturday, October 21

The Dearden Tea Rooms presents an interactive night of unbridled revelry filled with sass and intrigue, in conjunction with Just Imagine North West. The murder mystery night will feature a 1930s theme and will be accompanied by a three-course dinner to die for. The evening kicks off at 7.30pm and will run until late, with a welcome cocktail upon arrival. It’s at the Dearden Tea Rooms in Haslingden on Saturday. Tickets are £50 per person. Booking is essential and tickets can be purchased via the website - http://deardentearooms.co.uk/news-events/ or call 01706 557 300.

PAID: Lancashire Day Ales & Tales, Bury, Saturday, October 21

Hear ye, hear ye! Celebrate everything Lancastrian with this special Rail Ale Trail tour on Saturday. Join an expert guide as they take you on a journey of discovery through some of the finest Lancashire scenery. Explore local history, discover popular drinking grounds and some hidden gems and raise a glass to the red rose county! Tickets are £34.50. Starts from Bolton Street Station in Bury at 10am. Call East Lancashire Railway on 0161 764 7790 to book.

FREE: Marsh Mill Birthday Party, Thornton Cleveleys, Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22

Join the keepers of Marsh Mill Windmill for family fun in the Grade II* listed building and craft village on Saturday and Sunday. There will be children’s games, craft stalls, arts and crafts and live music on both days. You can also enjoy tours to the top of the mill (for a small charge). For more information call 01253 887445.