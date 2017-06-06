Things to do this weekend (June 9 and 12)

There's a whole host of activities taking place this weekend... why not give one a go?

FREE: 55th Manchester to Blackpool Car Run, Blackpool, Sunday, June 11

Around 100 vintage and classic cars are set to hit the road and head to the seaside as they take part in the 55th Manchester to Blackpool Car Run. These Kings of the Road will start their journey at 9am from Worsley Old Hall in Greater Manchester. With cars setting off in rally style thirty second intervals, this classic cavalcade will wind its way through the beautiful North West countryside to the finish line at the beautiful Italian Gardens in Stanley Park, Blackpool. The cars will start to arrive in Blackpool from approx 2.15pm onwards.

PAID: Soap Box Racing, Carnforth, Saturday, June 10

Go along and experience the thrill of the daredevil drivers who dice with death as they aim to be crowned champions of ....... soap box racing. The aim is to have a fun day out for all ages and the focus is very much on family and friends having a good time, hopefully with a little bit of something for everyone. Featuring bouncy castles, face painting and the like as well as traditional crafts, vintage cars and tractors. Food and fine ales also available. For more information or to help out or enquire about a stall call 07732 426281.

FREE: Blackpool Pride Festival, Blackpool, Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10

It may have rained on the 10th anniversary parade... but that didn’t stop Blackpool Pride 2016 being a massive occasion for the resort – and this year it’s going to be bigger and better! There’s a host of events centred on Blackpool Winter Gardens, with seven stages in action inside and out, and – come rain or shine – another glitzy parade along the resort’s world-famous Golden Mile promenade. Visit www.blackpoolpride-fest.co.uk/ for more information.

PAID: War of the Roses, Hoghton, Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10

The Sir John Saviles Household are back at Hoghton Tower for the third year running for this War of the Roses re-enactment. There will be two days of encampments, living history, demonstrations, drills and more! Great fun for all the family is promised. It’s all happening at Hoghton Tower near Preston. It runs from 10am on both days. Admission is £5 for all; under 5s go free. Separate charges apply for House tours. For more information call 01254 852986 or visit www.hoghtontower.co.uk/

PAID: Morecambe Mayhem Wrestling, Morecambe, Saturday, June 10

Alpha Omega Wrestling are heading to The Carleton on Marine Road in Morecambe for a night of wrestling entertainment. This is family friendly, award-winning, non-profit entertainment, raising money to restore local landmarks. It will feature some of the best wrestlers from all over the UK and the world famous #MorecambeRaffle in aid of Morecambe Bay Foodbank. It’s all kicks off at 6pm until 9.30pm. Tickets are £9 adults, £6 children (advance) or £12 adults, £6 children (on the door).

FREE: Coastal Wildlife Walk - Dune Walk, Fleetwood, Sunday, June 11

Take a stroll on the dunes with the Ranger team, examine what you find and learn about the coastal environment and the creatures that thrive in the dunes, the natural sea defence abilities of sand dunes and help record the wildlife along the coast. Meet at Rossall Point Tower on The Esplanade in Fleetwood for a prompt 1pm start. The walk is expected to take about an hour. Make sure to wear suitable clothing and footwear for all weathers. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Make a Rustic Stool, Garstang, Sunday, June 11

Learn how to make a simple rustic stool from a single log. You will be cleaving a log in half, drilling the mortices and making the legs by cleaving green wood, shaping it with a draw-knife on a shave-horse and making the tenons. You will have a simple, but strong, stool to take home with you. Suitable for adults and accompanied children aged 14 years and over. Workshop is £60 and booking is essential. Runs from 10am until 4pm. For more information contact Greg Robinson on 07443 614242 or email gregscoppicecrafts@gmail.com

PAID: Myerscough College Open Day and Country Fair, Bilsborrow, Sunday, June 10

Enjoy an action-packed family fun day out, including an array of demonstrations, shows and interactive activities from the college’s many diverse subject areas as well as food, drink and live music and entertainment. Prospective students also get the chance to see the beautiful campus at its best and chat with tutors and staff from each area. It’s all happening at Myerscough College on St Michaels Road in Bilsborrow near Preston, from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £8 or £16 for a family.

PAID: Lancaster Comics Day, Lancaster, Sunday, June 11

Lancaster Comics Day is returning to Lancaster Library on Market Street for a third year, organised by the Friends of Lancaster Library. Guests will include comics writer and editor John Freeman, local fantasy author AS Chambers and many more. House Lancaster Gaming Group have also signed on board to provide a Games Room. Admission is £5, with concessions at £2. Open from 11am until 5pm. For more information visist www.lancastercomicsday.wordpress.com/

PAID AND FREE: Get Your Skates On!, Lancaster, until Wednesday, August 2

‘Get Your Skates On!’ tells the story of roller skating - how it began in Britain and grew in popularity across Lancashire. Did you know that there was an open air roller skating rink on Morecambe Pier that opened in 1869? They would love to hear about your memories of roller skating in Lancashire so go along to Lancaster Maritime Museum, Custom House on St Georges Quay, to see the exhibition and share your recollections. The Museum is open from 10am until 4pm daily.

PAID: An Audience with Martin Kemp, Blackburn, Friday, June 9

Actor and musician, Martin Kemp, returns to the Lancashire for his “Audience with” show in a move that sees it return “home”. The show at King Georges’ Hall, was first created in collaboration with a local man when the show premiered at Darwen Library Theatre. The original idea was the mastermind of local man Darren James, 42, from Darwen. It’s at the King George’s Hall in Blackburn and tickets are available by phone on 0844 847 1664 or online at kinggeorgeshall.com. Tickets are priced at £25 with VIP Meet and Greet tickets at £40.

FREE: Cleveleys Classic Car Show, Cleveleys, Sunday, June 11

Now in its sixth year, the Cleveleys Car Show is a town centre display of sports, classics, American and interesting cars. There will also be cars on the New Promenade as well as a display of model aircraft. Also with a programme of live music and entertainment, this show should provide something for everyone. Admission is free. It runs from 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Ceri Dupee, Blackpool, Monday, June 12

Ceri Dupree has been delighting audiences worldwide for almost 30 years. His unique talents have led him through musical theatre, pantomime, summer seasons, television and cabaret. There isn’t an audience (age or type) that he hasn’t played to. He has performed at various major venues throughout England, Ireland, Scotland and his birthplace Wales including numerous appearances at top class hotels like The Savoy, The Dorchester, The Churchill, The Landmark and Claridges. On Monday he’s at VIVA Blackpool from 6pm. Tickets are £22 available from 01253 297297.

PAID: Hidden Heysham, Heysham, Saturday, June 10

Join Peter Wade on Saturday for this guided walk around Heysham to discover some hidden gems in this beautiful part of the county. This is a walk in search of lost tea gardens, rock-cut carvings and puppet superstars. Meet at the bus turnaround in Heysham Village for a prompt 2pm start. Make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear for the weather. Tickets are £3 per person. For more information contact Peter Wade on 01524 420905.

PAID: Father's Day Crafts, Thornton, Saturday, June 10

Make a bug hotel as a Father’s Day gift. The event is being held at Wyre Estuary Country Park on River Road, Stanah in Thornton. It runs from 2pm until 3.30pm and admission is £3.50 per person. The venue is wheelchair and pushchair accessible. Booking essential so make sure you ring 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk