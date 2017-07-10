Things to do this weekend (July 15 and 16)

There's surely something to suit all tastes in this pick of events:

PAID: Great Eccleston Show, Great Eccleston, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16

The Great Eccleston Show is a two day event and is a showcase for every aspect of rural endeavour and the whole range of crafts and skills associated with the country. With cooking, handicraft, horticulture and local arts, this north west agricultural show is a big attraction to townspeople and country folk alike. It’s being held at The Showground, Garstang Road, Great Eccleston. Tickets are £12 adults; £10 concessions and children under 14 £2. For more information visit the website at www.greatecclestonshow.co.uk

FREE: Heysham Viking Festival, Heysham, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16

Dust off that horned helmet and raise a drinking horn, as Heysham village hosts its second (or more accurately third) Viking invasion. The thrilling free festival is expected to attract several hundred ‘Vikings’ from across the country, plus thousands of spectators, with many inclusive historical and ‘have-a-go’ events. Open from 10am until 5.30pm on both days. Most events take place on the village field. For more information visit their Facebook site facebook.com/heyshamvikings/

PAID: Stanley Park Heritage Tour, Blackpool, Sunday, July 16

Discover the hidden histories of Stanley Park, created by the most celebrated architect of the Edwardian era, Thomas H. Mawson. Explore this historic, grade ll listed park with their heritage guides, who will lead you through the history of the different gardens, reveal the histories of the Art Deco Café and more. As part of the tour, you will be offered the exclusive experience of climbing to the top of the Cocker Clock Tower. Tour start at 2pm. Admission is £8 adults; £4 ages under 16.

FREE: Brick Dinos, Preston, Saturday, Opens Saturday, July 15 until Sunday, September 17

Dinosaurs are coming to Preston this summer at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery. Brick Dinos promises to be a fantastic family exhibition produced by artist Warren Elsmore and his world-renowned team of LEGO® modellers. As well as ‘coming up close’ to dinosaurs, visitors can try building their own dinosaurs to add to an exhibition landscape or find out if their whole family would fit into the footprint of a single dinosaur. Open daily from 10am (11am Sunday).

FREE: Theatre in the Park, Fleetwood, Saturday, July 15

Head out to the Memorial Park on Warrenhurst Road in Fleetwood and immerse yourself in a wonderful outdoor theatre production of Roald Dahl’s popular classic James and the Giant Peach. Why not take along a picnic to enjoy whilst you watch the show? And don’t forget something comfy to sit on. This is one the whole family will be sure to enjoy. There are two showings , one at 11:30am and one at 2pm. The show lasts approximately one hour. For more information call 01253 891000.

PAID: Wildflower Walk, Preston, Saturday, July 15

Join the Brockholes Nature Reserve wildflower experts as the reserve bursts into colour for the summer. On this fascinating guided walk you will learn more about huge variety of flowering plants they have there at Brockholes, including a little of their historical uses and folklore. Admission for the walk is £4.50 per person. Meet for a prompt 10am start. Brockholes Nature Reserve can be found off Jct 31 of the M6. For more information call 01772 872000 or visit http://www.brockholes.org/

FREE: West End Festival, Morecambe, Saturday, July 15

The West End Festival has been going on since 1995 and this year the community will celebrate in style. There will be live music stages, featuring a range of styles from folk to rock to everything in between as well as lots of things to make and do. Entertainment and activities will include bouncy castles, circus skills, dance and magic. Come and find out more about the groups and charities working locally, they’ll be celebrating their work with stalls and activities. The fun starts at 12pm and runs until 4pm at More Music in Morecambe.

PAID: Create Longridge, Longridge, Saturday, July 15

Create Longridge was held for the first time last year. Artists braved awful weather conditions to produce stunning new art which was exhibited and sold in the week after the event. The day was a huge success thanks to the support of the artists, sponsors, media partners, visitors and residents. The Old Station Buildings on Berry Lane will act as the hub for this Create Longridge day and artists will be registering from 8am. For more information visit www.createlongridge.co.uk

PAID: PLAY Expo Blackpool 2017, Blackpool, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16

Blackpool’s number one video game expo is back for its sixth year! The show will feature a whole host of video gaming-related treats including modern gaming, VR, classic gaming, arcades and pinball, tournaments, Minecraft, merchandise and much more. It’s all happening at Norcalympia Exhibition Centre, Queen’s Promenade in Blackpool. It’s open from 10am until 6pm on both days. Admission is £16 adults; £10 children. Call 01253 301172 to book or for more information.

FREE: Fleetwood Festival of Transport, Fleetwood, Sunday, July 16

Also known as Tram Sunday, this one day event is a great day out for all the family. Over 200 different classic and vintage vehicles are on display along with fairground rides, stalls selling a wide assortment of goods, live performances and entertainment from Spareparts Arts. Head along to The Esplanade for the fun, any time between 10am and 4.30pm. For more information visit www.visitfleetwood.info/recreation-and-entertainment/tram-sunday/index.php or call 07946 537950.

FREE: Summer Fayre, Burnley, Saturday, July 15

Rosewood Primary School in Burnley are holding their summer fayre from 10am until 2pm. Starting off with a fun run and then Punch and Judy, owls, face painting, lots of stalls, car boot sale, games, refreshments and each class has a young enterprise challenge set by the headteacher to design/produce and sell their idea to try and make the most profit - there's something for everyone.