Things to do this weekend (July 1 and 2)

Here's the pick of events happening in Lancashire this weekend:

PAID: The Leighton Hall Classic Car and Bike Show, Carnforth, Sunday, July 2

Alongside a fleet of classic cars, from Austin Sevens to Land Rovers, the event also showcases classic motorcycles, 4x4s, ex-military vehicles, and beautifully restored commercial vehicles. As well as the chance to chat over the chamois with enthusiastic owners, highlights of the show will include an arena with club displays and commentary throughout the day. There’s also the popular auto jumble and plenty of trade stands. Admission is £7 for adults and £2.50 for children and the event is open from 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Crafty Creative, Preston, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2

Crafty Creative are regular drop-in craft sessions with a nature or environmental theme and take place on the first weekend of every month throughout the year. You may get a little messy, so make sure you dress with that in mind! There is no need to book, just go along. There is a small charge per craft. The craft sessions happen at Brockholes Nature Reserve, which can be found off Jct 31 of the M6, Preston. They run between 10am and 4pm. Telephone 01772 872000 for more information.

PAID: Hits Reloaded, Blackpool, Saturday, July 1

This show is now in its 13th year and is staged to give children the opportunity to experience performing in live theatre, and on a professional stage that has been home to many of the world’s biggest stars throughout the years. The venue is the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £11.25, and available by calling the box office on 0844 856 1111 or online at http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/hits-reloaded-13-blackpool-01-07-2017. Photo by Michael Beckwith.

PAID: Crafty Vintage, Lancaster, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2

If you love vintage, quirky crafts, collectibles, artisan food and being entertained by retro singers, dancers, magicians, contortionists, jugglers and fire eaters, then you must go along to one of this Crafty Vintage event being held in the beautiful surroundings of Lancater Castle. Expect a weekend of of fun and merriment for all the family to enjoy. It runs from 11am until 9pm on both days and admission is £2 (day ticket - per day); under 5s go free. Or try a super saver weekend wristband for £10.

PAID: Family Fun Day, Skipton, Saturday, July 1

Why not head to Thornton Hall Country Park for this Family Fun Day? Featuring live music, pony rides, face painting, farm fun and much more. This will be followed by an evening event - “Barn Boogie 10” (from 5pm onwards, for over 18s only - ticket required for this event). Thornton Hall Country Park can be found on Church Road in Thornton-on-Craven, near Skipton. The Family Fun Day runs from 10am until 5pm and admission is £6 for adults; £6.50 for children; £5.50 for seniors; under 2s £3.75 and under 1s go free.

PAID: National Meadow Day, Slaidburn, Saturday, July 1

National Meadow Day at Bell Sykes Farm, Slaidburn is a chance to learn more about the plants and wildlife which inhabit the meadows: take a guided flower or bug walk; watch the craft demonstrations (woodcraft, spinning etc); learn about the traditional uses of meadow plants and more. Visitors are requested to park in the pay and display car park in the village and follow the signed path up to the farm. Guided walk places cost £3 and will need to be booked in advance - on 01200 448000.

FREE: Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival, Blackpool, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2

The Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival returns for its third year, staged at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool. This years festival will host an outdoor event in St John’s Square (weather permitting) on the Saturday. This event is being held to promote creative and improvised live music. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed and will go towards supporting Trinity Hospice. For a full programme of event visit https://issuu.com/viperdigital/docs/listingsonline or call 01253 623304.

FREE: Lancashire Science Festival, Preston, Saturday, July 1

The Lancashire Science Festival will be held at the University of Central Lancashire’s campus in Preston for the sixth year running. Go along and take the day to become inspired, amazed and engaged, with something that all ages can take away. The aim is for young visitors to leave filled with the wonders of all the amazing opportunities that are open to them and to be inspired that they can do or be anything. It runs from 9am until 5pm and admission is free. For more information call 01772 894288.

FREE: Sausage, Beer and Barbecue, Chorley, Saturday, July 1

Scrumpy Pig and Barrica Wines are coming together for a celebration of international beers, ciders and gourmet sausages at Botany Bay in Chorley. The Sausage, Beer and Barbecue Festival is an exciting event where there will be a wide selection of beers and craft ales on offer from small local breweries, plus beers, ciders and sausages from around the world. Plus live music from Chorley’s very own acoustic musician, Brian Hobbs. The fun starts at 11am until 4pm and admission is free.

FREE: Wordpool’s Family Day, Blackpool, Saturday, July 1

Stanley Park in Blackpool will come alive with a range of animal themed activities for children to see, make and do. Pick up a Family Day map to help find your way around - available from one of theregistration points in the park, located at Cocker Tower and the Visitors Centre, or ask one of the stewards. The event takes place will rain or shine so dress for the weather. The trail takes approximately two hours so leave yourself plenty of time. The fun will start at 12.30pm and run until 4pm.