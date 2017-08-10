Your chance to enjoy Alice’s crazy world of Wonderland

An enchanting summer event for all the family graces Lowther Gardens this week.

Alice in Wonderland is a two-hour stage show experience with three performances in one day on Saturday.

Blackpool creative Linda Hampton and her business partner Carol Little are the team behind theatre and events company, Step Into The Story, and are looking forward to bringing the classic tale to life.

Linda is the script writer, director and performer and she plays the Red Queen – and Carol is the creator of amazing and delightfully colourful sets and props, all of which contribute to families’ unique and memorable experience.

Children and their grown ups will meet Alice, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Red Queen and be drawn into the magic and enchantment of a crazy world to expect the unexpected.

It takes place inside a marquee where children are then divided into groups and guided around the marquee to participate in activities led by the characters from the story. Parents must remain with them throughout.

There will also be goodie bags to take away filled with souvenirs of the day.

Performances take place at 10am to noon, 1pm to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm. Visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk/show/alice-in-wonderland.