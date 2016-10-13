Top comedy club at Marine Hall

Four comedians from the UK’s number one comedy club will be gracing Fleetwood Marine Hall on Friday night.

Jongleurs have put on comedy shows for more than 30 years and in the past has acted as a home to such comedians as Jimmy Carr, Eddie Izzard and Michael McIntyre.

Mike Wilkinson

The evening’s compere will be Sally-Anne Hayward, an accomplished radio presenter with a string of TV appearances to her name, including Absolutely Fabulous.

Her confident persona and quick wit have made her highly sought after on the circuit and have led to regular compering opportunities at Glastonbury Festival, as well as the chance to support the likes of Sarah Millican, Russell Howard and Russell Kane.

Joining Sally-Anne on the lineup will be Steve Harris, Mike Wilkinson and Rob Deering.

Steve Harris is a comedian sure to get the audience on side, his warm nature really shines through and just recently he has been entertaining troops on the front line, boosting morale for British and NATO forces

Northern everyday life made silly

He has also received rave reviews from some heavyweights of comedy, with Billy Connolly saying “he made me howl with laughter”.

Mike Wilkinson who has been on the circuit for more than 10 years, describes his act as “northern everyday life made silly”.

His dry humour and razor sharp wit ensures the laughs come thick and fast.

Last, but by no means least is Rob Deering.

A musical comedian, he has cemented his live reputation with three sell-out solo shows at The Edinburgh Festival and performances in Australia as part of the World Comedy Tour TV show.

The event is 18+. Tickets are £12 from 01253 887693.