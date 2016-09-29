The Grand “master of mirth” Ken Dodd brings his Giggleology to Blackpool

Liverpudlian comic and “master of mirth” Ken Dodd OBE will play this first of five Sundays across October at the Grand Theatre, this weekend.

The 88-year-old is advertising the shows as the “longest stand-up routine ever”, which is quite some feat considering previous shows have exceeded five hours.

Defying his years, the comedian continues to entertain audiences up and down the country with hilarious jokes and boundless energy, making them laugh until they genuinely can’t take anymore.

He holds a world record for telling 1,500 jokes in three-and-half hours, an astonishing seven jokes a minute and with an extra couple of hours, he could easily perform more than 2,000 at his Blackpool shows.

Dodd has been playing in Blackpool for more than 50 years and is a patron of the Grand Theatre.

The self-confessed Professor of Giggleology will now return to the famous Matcham theatre starting this Sunday and returning every week until Sunday, October 30.

His connection with Blackpool goes back to 1955 when he appeared in the resort just 12 months after turning professional.

The following year he returned to the seaside where he had a part in “Let’s Have Fun”.

His performance at the Central Pier was part of a comedy show with Jimmy James and company. Also on the same bill were Jimmy Clitheroe and Roy Castle.

Eventually, Ken gained top billing at Blackpool in 1958. He then guested on TV and radio shows and made many appearances on BBC TV’s long running programme, The Good Old Days.

A man of many talents, Ken is also known for his music, releasing a number of albums and notching up an impressive 19 hit singles.

His 1965 number one ‘Tears’ is the UK’s 35th best selling single of all time and he still closes out his shows with his signature song ‘Happiness’,

Dodd was awarded an OBE in 1982 for his services to show business and charity.

In the 1990s, An Audience With Ken Dodd on ITV was a ratings winner and introduced the comedian to a new generation of comedy fans.

Demand for tickets has been huge and a number of the dates have already sold out. To book, call 01253 743339 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.