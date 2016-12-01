The alternative tale of Mr Darcy will be gracing Blackpool Grand Theatre

The latest offering from comedy duo LipService will be gracing Blackpool Grand Theatre’s raked stage on Friday and Saturday.

The award-winning double act explore the world of women writers, scribbling in secret or under pseudonyms, squeezing in their writing amongst the hustle and bustle of taking tea, embroidering and choosing chintz.

Their new show, titled ‘Mr Darcy Loses the Plot’ and described as a “quirky, side-splitting comedy”, tells a very alternative tale to the story of Jane Austen writing Pride and Prejudice.

Sat writing, her quill scurrying across the vellum, she is dreaming up Darcy, a proud, lip curling, handsome creation in very tight pants.

But then a door squeaks, a visitor approaches and Jane hastily hides her work.

Now left to his own devices, Darcy embroiders his own storyline whilst his creator embroiders her doilies.

When Jane returns she finds the plot has moved on and Darcy is dancing to a rather different tune.

Maggie Fox and Sue Ryding of LipService have gained a number of plaudits over the years, since first performing together in 1985.

During that time, they have written 18 original comedies for the stage, had their own comedy series on BBC Radio 4, many appearances on TV and won several awards, with the Guardian describing them as “The Laurel and Hardy of literary deconstruction”.

LipService is now one of the most firmly established touring companies in the UK, touring throughout Britain but also abroad including trips to Pakistan, Eastern Europe, USA. and Germany.

Tickets are priced at £17.50, with a special price of £8 for schools.

To book visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 743339.