Shakespeare festival returns to Morecambe

Once more unto the beach, dear friends for the return of the town’s Shakespeare extravaganza.

The festival of all things Shakespearean will be back treading the boards in Morecambe again this week, from Thursday to Sunday, July 20-23.

There will be 12 shows over four days between the Morecambe Winter Gardens and Morecambe Library.

“When we put the festival on last year there were certain people who questioned whether Morecambe was the right town for a Shakespeare festival,” said Ben Muir from Little Gargoyle Ltd, the company behind the event.

“Five of the shows we presented last year were sell out productions and overall, we sold 75 per cent of our tickets across the board – it was a really successful event, which proved that Morecambe is exactly the kind of place we should be presenting Shakespeare.

“If we’re going to become the country’s festival capital we must be as diverse as possible and we believe that we are the quirkiest Shakespeare Festival on the circuit.

“We don’t just focus on the full-length productions but also on adaptations and work inspired by the Bard that makes his plays accessible to all.”

Here are some of the events taking place:

*Attic Door Productions presents Antony and Cleopatra on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm at the Winter Gardens. Tickets £10, £8 for concessions.

*Ad-Hoc Theatre Company presents Hamlet (a Danish panto) on Friday at 7.30pm at Morecambe Library. Tickets £5.

*Chaos Collective presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Saturday at 3pm at the Winter Gardens. Tickets £10, £8 for concessions.

*Jester’s Jigsaw presents As YOU like it (an improvised adventure) on Thursday at 7.30pm at Morecambe Library. Tickets £5.

*Native Nonsense presents FORSOOTH’S SAKE! on Saturday at 5.30pm at Morecambe Library. Tickets: pay what you like.

*Tony Howes presents Puck’s Dream on Friday at 5pm at Morecambe Library. Tickets £7.50.

*The Rose Company presents Shakespeare Shuffle on Saturday at 1pm at Morecambe Library. Tickets £7, £3 for concessions.

*Rubbish Shakespeare Company presents Macbeth on Sunday at 12pm at Morecambe Library. Tickets £5. Under 16s £1.

*Chaos Collective presents The Tempest on Saturday at 5pm at Morecambe Library. Tickets cost £10, £8 for concessions.

*Other Wise Words presents End Of The Shakespier Show on Sunday at 8pm at Morecambe Winter Gardens, Parisian Bar. Tickets cost £5.

For a full list of events visit www.bardbythebeach.co.uk or 01524 419486.

Tickets can be paid on the door or in advance the above.