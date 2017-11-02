Puppet Pinocchio’s dance treat

Puppet boy Pinocchio will be brought to life in a new dance production coming to Blackpool this week.

As part of its world premiere tour, the Jasmin Vadrimon Company is presenting its version of the fairy tale at the Grand Theatre tomorrow and Saturday.

Based on the original Carlo Collodi book, Vardimon’s multi-talented dancers bring to life the classic story of the marionette as he embarks on his fantastical journey to become a human boy.

A spokesman said: “Showcasing Vardimon’s uniquely theatrical choreographic and directorial style, Pinocchio combines physical theatre, quirky characterisation, innovative technologies, text and dance to examine the idea of what it means to be human.

“With insightful humour, engaging drama and an acute observation of behaviour, the show takes audiences on a wonderful journey of discovery through the parameters of this timeless, beloved fable.”

For nearly 20 years, Vardimon has created challenging, exciting and visually stunning dance, with both her own and leading companies around the world.

She said: “I find unique curiosity in rediscovering this original 1883 classic tale. Going back to the original Collodi’s novel allow us to critically examine the assumptions of ourselves and others about what it means to be human.”

* Pinocchio, Grand Theatre, Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, Saturday matinee 2.30pm.