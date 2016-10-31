Play explores village life

A new theatre show exploring the life in a rural community over sixty years comes to Garstang this week.

“Here I Belong”, from renowned company Pentabus, will visit Garstang library this Wednesday November 2 at 7pm.

The play, written by Matt Hartley and directed by Elizabeth Freestone, follows the story of village stalwart Elsie and is an honest portrayal of her life from 1953 to present day.

Matt Hartley said: "I’m delighted to be asked to write a play for Pentabus. I grew up in a small village in the Peak District and I wanted to write a play that reflected what it’s like to grow up in rural communities and how villages have changed."

Tickets for the show, which is suitable for ages fourteen and above, are available directly from the library and can be booked either in person or via email.

Elizabeth added: "At Pentabus we are committed to making plays about rural issues and taking them directly to affected communities.

"I’m excited that these audiences will see our cast transform through the different time periods before their eyes. Everyone knows someone like Elsie and “Here I Belong” will be an uplifting and entertaining piece of theatre for people of all ages."

For more information about the shows or to see the full Spot On season programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, call Sue Robinson on 01254 660360 or email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk.