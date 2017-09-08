Operetta set to cast its spell at theatre

There are still tickets available for a punchy, toe-tapping concert by the renowned West Yorkshire Savoyards called The Sorcerer.

It’s on at Thornton Little Theatre on Sunday and is an energising and delightful comic opera from the Gilbert and Sullivan Partnership.

Starry-eyed young lovers Alexis and Aline wish everyone in their village could be as happily besotted as they are, so they hire John Wellington Wells, from a highly respectable London firm of sorcerers, to administer a love potion to the villagers.

The result is chaotic with everybody falling in love with the first person they see.

The talented and experienced Savoyards cast is drawn from the region’s best local companies and includes many of the principal performers who will be familiar from previous productions.

They will once again be directed by ex D’Oyly Carte professional Alistair Donkin and the orchestra will be conducted by musical director Oliver Longstaff.

A theatre spokesperson said: “We are pleased to welcome back the Savoyards with their 2017 production The Sorcerer.”

Call 01253 887693 for tickets or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk.