Milton brings his comic flair and garish shirts

Master of the one-liners’ Milton Jones will perform at Preston Guild Hall as part of his upcoming UK tour.

The 52-year-old comedian, who has become famous for his outlandish appearance and garish shirts, as well as his comic flair, will come to Preston on Thursday, November 16.

Speaking about his unique look, Milton said: “I didn’t set out to do it, but it’s been useful ‘branding’.

“If you don’t remember the name you go, ‘oh that guy with the shirts and the hair.’

“Originally the whole idea was it was a signpost to say where I was coming from: it was leftfield.”

The show is called ‘Milton Jones is Out There’ and sees him “questioning the importance of his own nonsense in our increasingly divided times.”

He added: “As well as me doing loads of trademark jokes and little sketchy pieces, the show sees me thinking: ‘with all that’s going on in the world, maybe I should be doing something more serious rather than talking nonsense.’”

To book tickets, call 01772 804444 or visit ticketmaster.co.uk.