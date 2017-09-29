Looking back on a controversial career

Have your say

Comic Jim Davidson will look back on four decades as a comedian on his latest tour.

The show, 40 Years On, comes to Viva Blackpool on November 29.

The show, which was written and developed by Jim, is a heartfelt a reflection on his controversial career.

Jim casts an eye on the triumphs and tragedies following his breakthrough on New Faces in 1976 to winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Jim said: “I’m really enjoying sharing 40 Years On with audiences in theatres across the country.

“The piece is an honest and raw reflection of my life over the last 40 years both in the spotlight and personally.

“Much of my life has been lived out with the nation watching, so what better way to set the record straight and hear the stories but from my perspective and in my own words.”

Jim has hosted prime time family TV shows including The Generation Game and Big Break.

He has topped the bill in many theatres in London’s West End and across the UK.

As a film actor Jim has starred alongside John Malkovich in Colour Me Kubrick.

Jim founded the British Forces Foundation in 2000 and his work with British service personnel has included five visits to the Falkland Islands and countless engagements across the world entertaining British troops.

He was awarded an OBE for his services to charity in 2001 and has was awarded Showbusiness Personality of The Year Awards from the Variety Club of Britain.

Tickets for 40 Years On are on sale now.

Visit www.jimdavidson.org.uk for further details and to book.