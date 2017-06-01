Kay steps up for cancer

Funny man Peter Kay returns to Blackpool Opera House on Sunday night, to raise money for the Polly Haydock Appeal.

The special Q&A will be the third such event he’s hosted at the venue in support of the Bolton mum’s £410,000 appeal for cancer treatment in Germany.

Two similar sell-out shows at the Winter Gardens’ theatre in December raised almost £150,000 towards the campaign.

• TV dance stars will be starring at the Opera House tomorrow night in The Next Step: Live On Stage.

Based on the hit CBBC TV series, the show celebrates dance in a concert-like setting.

Visit www.wintergar densblackpool.com.