It's thoroughly modern Hayley!

Blackpool’s Hayley Tamaddon will star in the lead role in the new Thoroughly Modern Millie UK and Ireland tour, which begins in March next year.

However, there are as yet no dates penciled in for her home town.

After a successful tour earlier this year, the Tony Award-winning musical will return to tour venues through to August 2018.

Based in the midst of 1920s New York, the piece tells the tale of a Kansas girl determined to make it in the Big Apple.

Hayley, 40, is best known for her roles in Emmerdale, Coronation Street and for winning the fifth series of Dancing on Ice.

Her theatre credits include Roxie Hart in Chicago, The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, A Chorus Line (Sheffield Theatres) and Mamma Mia (West End).

Further casting is to be announced.

Thoroughly Modern Millie won six Tony Awards and is based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film.

The show will have direction and choreography by Racky Plews with musical direction from Rob Wicks. Joanne Clifton played the lead role in the show’s tour earlier this year, alongside EastEnders star Michelle Collins.

Despite her national appeal, Hayley has made no secret that she suffers from the odd pang of homesickness.

She said: “It would be great if every job was up north, but then it’s great that I get to travel like with Chicago when I got to visit so many towns and cities, or places like Devon and Cornwall.”

Thoroughly Modern Millie will open at the Richmond Theatre on March 27 before touring the UK through to August.