How tickled you will be when Ken rolls in

Blackpool – prepared to be tickled once more by self-titled “master of mirth” Ken Dodd.

The legendary funnyman has now been in the business for more than 60 years but still manages to pack out theatres throughout the UK nearly every night of the week.

Blackpool has been one of the town’s in which Ken has performed most regularly during his long and laughter-packed career.

In October he returns to the resort to play Blackpool’s Grand Theatre every Sunday throughout the month.

Banish the blues about the winter months approaching and swap the chills of autumn for a night of laughter and classic jokes.

And don’t expect to be out in time for the last bus home.

The Liverpudlian funnyman, who came to nationwide fame in the 60s is legendary for his long-running shows.

One old joke had it that he performed once for a 100 year old, although she was only 99 when he took to the stage.

In the 60s and 70s, Ken was a regular in the pop charts as wells as having his own long-running Saturday night television series on the BBC.

In the 21 at century, following a well-known brush with the Inland Revenue, Ken has continued to put bums on seats as wells as selling hundreds of thousands of live DVDs.

His connection with Blackpool goes back to 1955 when he appeared in the resort just 12 months after turning professional.

The following year he returned to the seaside where he had a part in “Let’s Have Fun”.

His performance at the Central Pier was part of a comedy revue with Jimmy James and company.

Also on the same bill were Jimmy Clitheroe and Roy Castle.

Eventually, Ken gained top billing at Blackpool in 1958.

He then guested on TV and radio shows and made many appearances on BBC TV’s long running programme, The Good Old Days.

In the 1990s An Audience With Ken Dodd on ITV was a ratings winner and introduced the magnificently toothed comedian to a new generation of comedy fans.

The Grand is expecting a big demand for tickets, which cost £22.50, to his Happiness Show and fans are advised to book early.