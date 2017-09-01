Harry's got Form for making mischief

A new programme of performance will launch with a home-coming show from Harry Clayton-Wright.

Performance artist Harry's show Sex Education will launch the new series of shows from Arts Council-funded performance group Form Blackpool.

The piece premiered this year in London and Brighton, as part of Brighton Fringe - where it was named best LGBTQ+ show of the festival.

About the show, a spokesman said: "One parent refuses to talk about sex. The other parent buys their child gay porn DVDs.

"Sex Education blends a no holds barred interview with Harry’s mum, startling performance, moving storytelling and some good old-fashioned gay porn that his dad bought him when he was 14.

"This show is for anyone who’s wondered why they want what they want.

"Delivered with the candour, positivity and charm that have made him an acclaimed international touring success and internet sensation join Harry as he delves into his sexual past lives on stage."

Harry, 28, is an 'entertainer, performance artist, international mischief maker and internet provocateur', who grew up in Blackpool attending Hodgson Academy and Blackpool and the Fylde College to study performing arts.

Since then, he's worked at the SeaLife Centre and performed at Carnesky's Ghost Train, on the Promenade opposite the Sandcastle Water Park, between 2010 and 2014.

"That was such an incredible opportunity and opened the door to future London contacts and performances," he said. "I wouldn't be where I am now without that show."

And in 2011, he performed at the Grand Theatre during Showzam with Miss Behave, who took him on as her 'glamourous assistant' for three years touring Australia, America and Europe in Miss Behave's Gameshow.

"So much of my history stems from working in Blackpool and meeting people and then going off and having adventures," Harry said. "I'm so excited to be coming back with my solo show.

"I am currently working with an Australian company called Briefs at the Underbelly Festival in London, so I will be coming straight home after I've finished the run to do my northern premiere of the show in Blackpool."

* Sex Education, Bootleg Social, Topping Street, Thursday, October 5, 8pm. Tickets cost £6 from www.formblackpool.co.uk/whats-on.