Funnyman Mike heads comedy club at Grand

Mop-haired Mancunian Mike Newall will headline the next ‘Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club’.

Mike’s sharp, breezy style has made him a popular figure on the comedy circuit and he will entertain Blackpool audiences at The Grand Theatre on Friday, April 7.

A spokesman for Laugh Out Loud Comedy said: “Mike has that rare knack of being like the boy the next door but with huge star quality. He’s like your best, most humorous friend – only funnier!”

Mike will be joined by Bethany Black, who describes herself somewhat tongue-in-cheek as Britain’s only goth, lesbian and transsexual comic.

Bethany has gained a cult following for her sarcastic and dark views of the world’s taboo subjects.

Completing the bill is Tom Houghton, who has performed alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre, Al Murray and Harry Hill.

Damion Larkin, producer of Laugh Out Loud Comedy and the evening’s compere said: “All the comedians are beyond hilarious and this will be a corking night out!”

Tickets are available in advance, priced at £15.50. To book, visit lolcomedyclubs.co.uk.