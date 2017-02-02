Expect laughs and hugs galore

A comedian who holds a rather unique world record will headline tomorrow’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, at the Grand Theatre.

Pat Monahan holds the world record for ‘Longest Hug’ at a time of 25 hours and 25 minutes, alongside fellow comedian Bob Slayer. A record they set at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2013.

Pat Monahan

It’s not the only thing that Pat’s won, with him also taking the crown in the 2011 TV competition ‘Show Me the Funny’.

As a result of winning, he had to embark on two national tours simultaneously, and has since appeared on numerous television shows including ‘Let’s Dance for Sports Relief’.

He has also promised to hug anybody who comes to the show.

Joining Pat on Friday night will be comedy duo Bryan and Krystal, and Eleanor Tiernan.

Bryan and Krystal adopt the persona of depressed, desperate, down-on-their-luck comedians, browbeaten by the disappointments the world relentlessly heaps upon them. It should be depressing but their cheesy gags and cheery musical numbers make them hilarious.

Eleanor Tiernan, on the other hand is an original, honest, and exciting Irish comedian. She has performed at the Montreal International Comedy Festival, Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival, the Galway Comedy Festival, the Vodafone Comedy Festival and Glastonbury.

Damion Larkin who was once described by the BBC as “one of the country’s top new comedians” will be the compere on the evening. He is also the producer of Laugh Out Loud Comedy.

He said: “What a corker this one is set to be – it’ll be laughs (and hugs) galore!”

Tickets are £13 in advance or £15.50 on the door.

To book, call 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.