Expect a show full of politics and fun at Blackpool's Bootleg Social

Self-described “anti-drag queen” David Hoyle has warned anyone attending his Blackpool show next month to expect “polemic, pathos, provocative politicking and high comedy”.

More entertainment news here

Blackpool-born David came to prominence in the 1990s as the Divine David, a kind of anti-drag queen whose social commentary – on a materialistic-hedonistic gay scene, which he called “the biggest suicide cult in history” – was offset by acts of self-harm.

Following a couple of late-night Channel 4 shows and a cameo in glam rock pic Velvet Goldmine, Hoyle killed the Divine David in 2000 and retreated to Manchester for “a period of reflection”.

He returned to TV screens in 2005 in Chris Morris’s Nathan Barley, then began performing live again.

Hoyle’s biting satire, bravura costumes, wicked comic timing and compelling charisma remained intact.

He has performed at the Soho Theatre, Chelsea Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, National Portrait Gallery, Tate Britain and Victoria & Albert Museum and now is returning home on November 30 for a performance at Bootleg Social, Topping Street.

· Tickets are available. priced at £8 at www.formblackpool.co.uk