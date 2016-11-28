Dibley resurrected by Poulton Drama

A brand new stage production of Vicar of Dibley will be returning to Thornton Little Theatre, tomorrow night.

Featuring the same award-winning cast as the sell-out production in 2014, ‘The Second Coming’ is the latest offering from Poulton Drama.

The festive production will be in aid of Comic Relief, and has been put together and adapted for stage by Ian Gower.

It tells the story of eight months in the life of the parish council, Hugo, Alice and their vicar Geraldine.

Filled with the same characters, humour, vestry jokes and the most bizarre Christmas Nativity, it promises to be an evening of laughter and hilarious consequences.

Director Tony Stone says: “We are delighted to bring this wonderful piece of comic writing and TV history back to the Fylde coast.

“The cast are absolutely fabulous and audiences are assured of an uplifting and feel-good festive evening, and of course at the same time, supporting Comic Relief.”

The show will run from tomorrow until Saturday night. Tickets are available from 01253 200737.