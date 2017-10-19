Dance stars are Strictly coming to resort

A trio of Strictly Come Dancing stars will be gracing the stages of both the Grand Theatre and the Opera House next week.

Tango superstars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace bring their latest production Tango Moderno to the Grand Theatre.

Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone in Tangle Moderno

The duo make their return to the resort after last year’s The Last Tango - but they couldn’t quite bring their touring days to an end.

A spokesman said: “Tango is the rhythm of the city, the heat of the streets and the pulse of life.

Tango Moderno is the irresistible stage spectacular from Vincent and Flavia: Dance partners for over two decades, world champions, Strictly favourites and acclaimed West End stage stars, whose previous productions Midnight Tango, Dance Til Dawn and The Last Tango have all been sell-out hits.”

And at the Opera House, 2016 series champion professional Joanne Clifton will star in Flashdance The Musical, with A1 singer Ben Adams, from Monday.

As stage fans dust off their legwarmers, Joanne is excited to take on her latest starring role as Alex Owens, following her recent tour in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Joanne said: “I think everyone in the world, whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear What a Feeling, remembers that iconic scene at the end of the film and I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour.