Dame Harriet Walter returns to Lancaster theatre

Dame Harriet Walter, who graced The Dukes stage in the seventies, is due to ‘appear’ at the Lancaster theatre again this summer.

Dame Harriet plays Brutus in an all-female cast presenting Julius Caesar, described as ‘One of the most important theatrical events of the last 20 years.’

Harriet Walter as Brutus.

The Donmar Warehouse production of Julius Caesar is part of The Dukes summer Stage on Screen season and can be seen on July 12.

Harriet was the first former Dukes actor to become a Dame. She performed in panto at the Lancaster theatre in 1973 and went on to appear in another 12 productions there until 1975.

Another of the Bard’s classics – Titus Andronicus – will be performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company and broadcast live into The Dukes on August 9 while Glyndebourne Opera’s version of Hamlet can be seen live on July 6.

Award winning actress, Billie Piper, stars in the National Theatre’s radical new production of Lorca’s Yerma screened live on August 31 and other national treats featuring in the season include Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf starring Imelda Staunton on July 23 and Angels In America: Parts One and Two starring Andrew Garfield on July 20 and July 27 respectively.

A recorded version of Puccini’s passionate opera – Manon Lescaut – is screened on July 16 while La Clemenza Di Tito can be enjoyed live from Glyndebourne on August 3.

John Le Carre provides the finale of the summer Stage on Screen season with An Evening With George Smiley broadcast live from London’s Royal Festival Hall on September 7.

Tickets for Stage On Screen events are £13.50/£12.50 concessions. For more information and to book, call The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.