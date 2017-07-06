Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck to give talk in Lancaster

Top television comedian Jimmy Tarbuck swaps the London Palladium for Lancaster this month.

Tarby, as he is known to millions of TV viewers, has spent more than 40 years in the world of showbusiness, hosted numerous television shows, variety shows, chat shows and game shows.

During his date at the Lancaster Grand, Tarbuck will be sharing anecdotes and entertaining the audience in a show which promises comedy for grown-ups rather than adult comedy.

Photos and video footage will be featured, taking audiences on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a wealth of stories, ranging from Jimmy being at school and in the same class as John Lennon to playing golf with Bing Crosby.

The Liverpool-born comic was spotted by the late Val Parnell while working as a Butlins Redcoat, and made his TV debut aged 22 on Comedy Bandbox.

Soon afterwards he made several guest appearances on Sunday Night Live At The London Palladium for Val Parnell until he became the resident compere in September 1965, aged just 25.

Jimmy was soon in great demand headlining top variety shows and his own TV series’ followed. He appears at the Grand on Tuesday July 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £23/£21.50 on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows.