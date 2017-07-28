Comedian Ed set for date at Port hall

Tickets have gone on sale for a new Fylde Coast date by Irish comedian Ed Byrne.

The Mock The Week star is heading to Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Byrne will be visiting Fleetwood for one night only as part of his nationwide Spoiler Alert tour.

Ed said: “I originally intended to call the show, ‘I’ll Millennial You in a Minute’, but my promoter considered the title, ‘off-puttingly baffling’.

“Is life that bad or have we good reason to complain about it? Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just a bunch of whiny little brats? In short, are we spoiled?”

Come and watch as Byrne takes this question, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out. Go on, spoil yourself.

A spokesman said the Hall was ‘delighted’ to welcome him to the venue, and added: “Recognised as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, it’s a night not to be missed.”

The show starts at 8pm and is suitable for over 16s only.

Tickets cost £24.

To book call the Marine Hall box office on 01253 887693 or book online at www.marinehall.co.uk.