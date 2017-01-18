Britain’s Got Talent flies into Blackpool

The Britain’s Got Talent judges flew into Blackpool on a private jet, ahead of today’s auditions at Blackpool Opera House.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon boarded the jet along with presenters Ant and Dec.

Posting the photo on her offical Instagram page, Alesha wrote: “Back with my @bgt family and it feels good! Have missed these faces! Blackpool we are ready for you tomorrow!”

It’s the first time Britian’s Got Talent has returned to Blackpool since Alesha’s first series as a judge in 2012.

Earlier this year, Alesha described Blackpool as the “UK version of Las Vegas” and revealed that it would be the first stop on the judge’s audition tour.

She said: She said: “We’re going to kick off the series with Blackpool and there’s always so much focus on the first place we go to.

“It’s always nice when we visit somewhere we haven’t been for a long time. It brings a new, fresh energy, it’s great for the locals and people in the surrounding area.

“We’re going to come and make some noise, I’m really excited.”

The audiences start at 3pm.

Limited tickets are still available from http://www.applausestore.com/book-britains-got-talent-blackpool-judges-auditions-2017.