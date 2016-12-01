Behind the scenes of Peter Kay’s Blackpool Opera House appearance

One of Britain’s most loved comedians will be performing two special charity shows at Blackpool Opera House tonight and tomorrow.

Peter Kay will be hosting a live Q&A in aid of the Polly Haydock Appeal.

Polly Haydock is a mum-of-three from Peter’s hometown of Bolton, who is raising money for potentially life-saving cancer treatment.

Setting up a GoFundMe page in October and also a website - fundpolly.com, Polly has managed to raise more than £43,000 of the £200,000 target.

On her website, Polly writes: “On October 21, 2015 I was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. This is something you never expect to happen to you, especially as a 36 year old healthy mum of three.

“I am now stage 4, and classed as terminal.

“I will never forget the day in July 2016 when my oncologist told me that I had six months left to live. It broke my heart and the hearts of my family and close friends.

“In October 2016 the most recent scan has showed that the cancer is now in my hip bone too. Time is running out and the only option that the NHS can offer is more chemotherapy. Chemotherapy that might extend my life, but will make the time I have left a time of sickness and anxiety.”

“So after lots more research, and with the help of my husband and some very special friends I found a clinic in Germany that give a better chance of survival, using more targeted treatments, some costing upwards of 250k.”

So far, the fundraising has been a success, and Polly is currently out in Germany at Hallwang, a private Oncology clinic, in Dornstetten.

After a huge demand for tickets for Peter Kay’s Q&A on Friday, a second date was added.

During the evening, the audience will discover insights into Peter Kay’s numerous successful award winning series, as well as his latest stand-up tours, the latter of which holds the Guinness Book of Records as the most successful stand-up comedy tour in the world.

Plus, he will be chatting about his surprising career in the music world and success as an author with three best-selling books.

For tickets, priced £35 visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.seetickets.com.

All profits will go towards the Polly Haydock Appeal.