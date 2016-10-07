Africa’s number one comic tops bill at the Grand

One of Africa’s top comedians is headlining this month’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club at the Grand Theatre.

Daliso Chaponda has performed in almost every continent. Born in Malawi, he first made a name for himself at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Canada.

Since then he’s performed his unique brand of comedy all over the world, even doing shows in Australia.

Joining him on the bill is American Brad Tassell and Liverpudlian Sam Avery.

Brad, whose comedy is described as “hilarious, crazy, off kilter and wise”, is also a multi-award winning author and has a number of film and TV credits.

Scouser Sam Avery, who has gained a lot of fans over the last couple of years with his humorous blogs about life as a father, completes the lineup with his breezy and observational stand-up style.

The evening is compered by Damion Larkin, who is also the founder of the Laugh Out Loud Comedy club and was once described by the BBC as “one of the country’s top new comedians”.

He said: “So where else in Blackpool can you see a comedy night with Northern comedian recommended by the BBC, a Malawian, a Yank and a Scouser?!? And for £13! The same level of show is £22 in Manchester so come on down if you fancy a right laugh.”

For tickets call 01253 290190.