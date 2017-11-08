A touch of ‘spring and port’ wine at Preston Playhouse

The Grimsargh Players’ next production is the gritty, favourite northern comedy classic, Spring and Port Wine by Bill Naughton.

To be staged at Preston Playhouse from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18 at Preston Playhouse on Market Street West, the story goes...Rafe Crompton is not a stern man but has such unswerving integrity that his family is forced to hide slight peccadilloes from him. His daughter Hilda particularly resents this and her refusal to eat a herring which is placed before her at dinner makes the situation explosive. The family is almost broken up before Rafe is made to see the dangers in his attitudes...

Directed by Christine Kenrick and Jackie Calvert, cast members are Kath Longworth, Laura Harrison, Marie Gorman, Ben Percival, Robert Jackson, Jenny Miller, Chris Turner and Anthony Satterthwaite. Tickets are £7-£9, available by ringing 07790 081536 or via grimsarghboxoffice@btinternet.com.