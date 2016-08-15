A right Royle night of laughs at Woofer’s

Funnyman Steve Royle has been announced as the headliner of a special Woofer’s Comedy Night on Friday, August 26, raising money for the Lytham Sports Foundation .

The BBC Radio Lancashire funnyman is joined on the bill by the club’s founder Phil Walker, Dave Williams and Andy Watson.

Phil Walker, a local comedian, who set the club up three years ago said: “We have three top acts including Dave Williams who is a regular at the comedy store and one of my favourite comics, loads of innuendos and double entendres.

“Also, we have Andy Watson who is like a ginger tom cat on Red Bull. Loads of energy and a force of nature.

“Headlining is my good friend, the very funny Steve Royle who is just naturally funny and plays all the top venues, including 14 nights at the Manchester Arena as part of Phoenix Nights Live which raised more than £5m for Comic Relief.”

Woofer’s Comedy Club runs monthly at the Lytham Cricket and Sports Club Marquee and this particular event has been set up to raise money for new sporting facilities, a new clubhouse and also ensuring that the club doesn’t have to sell off land to raise money. The club’s fans include Jason Manford.

Phil, who alongside running the club, travels up and down the country performing says it’s important to keep local comedy alive. He explained: “On a personal note it’s great to be able to bring to Lytham the great comedy I work with week in week out.

“It’s a shame some of the talent that’s out there doesn’t get the exposure on a bigger level it sometimes deserves.

“Talent scouts in the UK just seem to swan up to Edinburgh once a year to the festival and are pointed by super agents to the acts they represent or the act just gets lucky and gets spotted.

The event begins at 8.30pm on Friday, August 26 at Lytham Cricket and Sports Club Marquee, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £15, with £5 of that going to The Lytham Sports Foundation. They will be available from Lytham town centre between on Saturday, August 13 between 11am and 3pm or for ticket drop-offs and group bookings, you can call 07413577744.