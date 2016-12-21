A Chubby Christmas Party at Viva Blackpool

Controversial comic Roy Chubby Brown will be returning to Viva, next week, for two very special Christmas shows.

As well as his x-rated stand-up routine, the audience will be treated to after-show party sets from two local bands - Ska Face on Tuesday and mod band The Immediates on Wednesday.

The shows come a year since ‘Chubby’ decided to auction off his famous blue piano in support of the Cumbria Flood Appeal, while performing at Viva.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the comic would be returning to Viva for a fourth season in 2017, with eight dates between April and December, with a guest band on each occasion.

Viva Blackpool’s managing director, Martin Heywood, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the UK’s most outrageous comedian back to Viva.

“Roy Chubby Brown is a very generous man and we cannot thank him enough for the donation of his Blue Piano last December.

“This added almost £1,000 to the Cumbria Flood Appeal monies raised.”

For tickets, visit www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297.