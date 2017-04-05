The Lancashire Post is delighted to announce the launch of the Health Heroes Awards!

The awards will recognise and celebrate excellence in health care – in the public, private and voluntary sectors.

Do you know someone who is a Health Hero, someone who has gone above and beyond to improve the health of you, your family or someone you know? Then we want to hear from you.

This year's sponsors

We are looking for inspirational stories of those individuals who have made a real difference – whether they are a dedicated GP, a wonderful community nurse, or a midwife who has helped a new mum through a difficult time. Or it could be a member of the public, an unsung hero who goes out of their way to help others, or an inspirational charity worker or volunteer.

Here are the categories and the nominations criteria...

GP OF THE YEAR - This award commends GPs for the difference they make to their patients’ lives, providing an outstanding level of care above and beyond the call of duty

MIDWIFE/MIDWIFERY TEAM OF THE YEAR - For the midwife or midwifery team who work for the hospital trust, in the community or in the private sector, who look after mums-to-be and their babies to their best of their ability.

DENTAL PRACTICE OF THE YEAR - For a dental practice, either NHS or in the private sector, who demonstrate excellence in care and service, putting patients first at all times.

THERAPIST OF THE YEAR - This award is for the physiotherapist, occupational therapist, therapeutic radiographer or osteopath who provides nothing but the highest quality care for patients, exceeding expectations.

UNSUNG HERO - This award celebrates a person who has consistently gone that extra mile to make a real difference - whether they are a member of the general public, hospital porter, receptionist, cleaner - someone behind the scenes who gives their all.

PHARMACY OF THE YEAR AWARD - This award recognises excellence and innovation in pharmacy and those teams setting the highest standards which ultimately improve and enhance patient care.

CHILDCARE AWARD - For the person or establishment who provide excellence in care for children - including nursery nurses, paediatric doctors, childcarers and care workers.

NURSE OF THE YEAR AWARD - For the nurse, who works for the hospital trust, in the community, in a GP surgery, in the NHS or in the private sector, who rises above expectations in their care for patients.

MENTAL HEALTH WORKER OF THE YEAR - This award will pay tribute to the incredible people who work in the field of mental health, helping people face the most difficult time of their lives.

CARER/CARING TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD - For any individual or team who care and gives their time and their all - either voluntary or in the paid-for sector - for the benefit of others.

OPTICIAN OF THE YEAR - For the optician, optometrist or ophthalmologist, either working in the NHS or private sector, who goes the extra mile for patients.

HOSPITAL DOCTOR OF THE YEAR - This award will recognise a doctor working in a NHS or private hospital - hospital consultant, junior doctor, or surgeon - who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Receiving one of these awards is public recognition for the tremendous work people do on a daily basis so please get in touch, we want to hear from you. If you know someone who deserves an award, then write to us at Health Heroes Awards, The Lancashire Evening Post, Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP or email us at competitions@lep.co.uk by Friday 5th May 2017.

Please include your own name and contact details, as well as the name and contact details of the person you are nominating, and an explanation in no more than 250 words why they deserve an award. Shortlisted nominees will be invited to the glittering awards presentation dinner at Ribby Hall Village on Thursday 8th June.

Don’t delay, nominate today!