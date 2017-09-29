The Continental Beer Festival - it’s nearly here!

One of Preston’s most eagerly-awaited events takes place next week.

The Continental Beer Festival returns, running from Thursday October 5 to Sunday October 8.

The beer festival is the venue’s most popular event and the Continental’s riverside location creates an outdoor atmosphere like no other.

The much-loved festival will feature two beer halls, housing more than 200 cask ales, ciders and perries from across the UK and beyond.

To top it off there will also be a speciality Keg Beer Bar and a Gin Bar.

A spokesman said: “It doesn’t stop at the drinks!

“There will also be barbecue food and veggie delicacies as well as a diverse roster of live music acts and top-flight vinyl DJs.

“Here’s your chance to enjoy those hazy early-autumnal evenings with friends old and new... Before you turn into a pumpkin.”

The Continental is based in South Meadow Lane, and a is a popular venue all year round.

It is renowed for live acts and events as well as being a popular watering hall.

Tickets are available from Preston-based ticket agency Skiddle.

They are also available from the Continental’s bar.

The timetable is as follows: Thursday October 5 5pm – 12am (£3 entry)

Friday October 6 12pm - 12.30am (£4 entry)

Saturday October 7 12pm – 12.30am (£4)

Sunday October 8 12pm – 8pm (Free entry)

For all the details, visit www.newcontinental.net