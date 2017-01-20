Swapping office for the wrestling ring

Politicians and office workers will be swapping their desks for the wrestling ring in a bid to raise cash for charities.

A white collar wrestling event is to be staged in Preston, inviting complete amateurs to train and take part in a match later this year.

City councillor Drew Gale is among those taking on the challenge, and admitted he would be making a “spectacle” of himself.

He said: “It is based on the premise of white collar boxing, where complete and utter amateurs train for an appropriate amount of time and then get into the ring and have a fight for charity.

“I’ve always been interested in it but never wanted to get punched in the face.

“White collar wrestling is the same premise, it’s for charity, but it’s a theatrical performance rather than a sporting activity.

“It’s a theatrical performance like modern-day panto, good guys, bad guys, he’s behind you. The participants will pay a fee which will cover the cost of trainers, and they will be given a number of tickets to sell and set up their own Just Giving page.”

Drew, who is the city’s armed forces champion, will be supporting Armed Forces Group Preston.

He said: “One of the reasons I’ve got involved is from a personal perspective - I want to lose weight and get fit - and it has been noted the good work Preston City Wrestling does on behalf of the city.

“I’ll be making a spectacle out of myself. I’m not worried, it’s for charity and it’s worth while.”

Drew’s wife Victoria will also be taking part, along with other beginners, with the final event expected to take place at Evoque in September.