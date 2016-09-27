Run in the Dark route revealed

The route for Run in the Dark Manchester has been revealed.

Participants will take in landscapes like the Imperial War Museum North as they complete either a five or 10k race in the dark in support of The Mark Pollock Trust's research into a cure for paralysis.

Starting at the MediaCityUK Piazza at 8pm, runners will pass the BBC North studios and cross the North Bay to circuit the Trafford Wharf Road area. They will then cross back over the bay, pass the Lowry and return to the Piazza. This flat route, lit up against the night sky, can be completed twice to make up 10k.

The marathon will take place on Wednesday, November 16th.

To register or for more details visit www.runinthedark.org