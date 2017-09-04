Preston’s hidden gems set to open to public

For 363 days a year some of their treasures are tucked away from public view.

But next weekend 27 “intriguing” buildings in Preston will throw open their doors for the city’s annual heritage event.

Places like the Jeremiah Horrocks Observatory on Moor Park, the Preston Dock and Riversway Control Centre and the city’s Masonic Hall will all be greeting visitors for this year’s Heritage Open Days on Saturday and Sunday.

Those with a head for heights will be able to view the Preston skyline from the spire of St Walburge’s Church, pictured. Those with an interest in historic documents will get a chance to scour the contents of nine miles of shelving at the Lancashire Archives.

A council spokesman said: “This is your chance to discover some of Preston’s intriguing buildings. Twenty-seven places with stories to tell are opening for Heritage Open Days. Explore the city centre and beyond and discover new aspects of Preston’s heritage.

“From heritage walks around Preston’s stunning parks, to a behind the scenes tour of Moor Park’s Observatory, there is a fantastic variety of heritage sites.”

The public will be able to enjoy guided tours of places like the Markets Quarter, the city’s historic railway station, the cemetery and the Town Hall.

Other attractions will include a “rubbish history of Fishwick Bottoms,” the Ribble Steam Museum, Preston Playhouse theatre and the hidden art nouveau interior of a corner store in Lune Street. Full details: http://www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/events/details/6107