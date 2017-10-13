Preston's Continental to host interactive Halloween event

Children will be stepping into a mystical world where dreams become reality and the magic begins.

Events Live is hosting an interactive Halloween event called Witches and Wizardry School of Excellence at the Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston on Sunday October 22.

The event is a children’s interactive theatre show where children will learn how to make spells and potions.

Holly Wignall, events manager at Events Live, said: “It’s Halloween so it’s the perfect choice. It’s all good fun, the children get really involved learning how to make spells with Harry and potions with Professor Snape.”

There are three sessions being held on the day at 12.30pm till 2pm, 3pm till 4.30pm and 5.30pm till 7pm and there are no age restrictions.

Tickets cost £12 for one child and accompanying adult.

Log on to skiddle.com to order.