Preston families urged to take up new sport after Olympics

Following the achievements of Team GB at the Rio Olympics, Preston Sports Fest is gearing up to inspire people to try a new sport or activity.

Preston Sports Forum clubs are hoping to capture the enthusiasm generated by the games, and encourage people to get active and take part in some of the sports showcased in the Olympics.

Leaders have described the events as a “fantastic opportunity”, with open days taking place across the city.

Sports Fest will give clubs in Preston the opportunity to open their doors to members of the public to take part in a free taster session at their club.

Council bosses say there has been a “fantastic” response from the clubs, with members “extremely excited” about being part of a local celebration of sport.

From tennis to longbow archery and Tae Kwon Do, there are sports for everyone to try.

The National Lottery and ITV’s campaign “I am Team GB”, taking place today to create the nation’s biggest ever sports day, will kick start Preston Sports Fest in the city and it will run until Sunday September 11.

There will be a variety of open days and taster sessions taking place during that time, hoped to inspire local people to get involved.

Preston Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, Coun Peter Kelly, said: “The amazing efforts of our British athletes at the Olympics inspired the nation.

“Being able to try sports for free and getting the people of Preston active is a fantastic opportunity and a big thank you goes to all the clubs involved.”

The clubs involved include Broughton Club, Garstang Hockey Club, Nordic Walking Preston, Preston Harriers, Preston Pride Basketball Club and Preston Table Tennis Association.