Pantomime proves a massive hit for theatre-goers as season closes

Not wanting the holiday season to be over families made the most of their last chance to capture a little Panto magic.

Comedian Phil Walker, Linda Nolan, Ian Good, CBBC’s Marvyn Dickinson and local lass Charlotte Dalton took to the stage for the final time this week as the record-breaking season came to an end at Preston Charter Theatre.

Photo Neil Cross Big Day Out Jack and the Beanstalk, Preston Guild Hall Euxton Parish Church Jam Club

And the audiences have not been disappointed with the offering of Jack and the Beanstalk, with 83 per cent of the available capacity sold, since it’s opening in December.

The cast have performed a total run of 40 shows.

Lytham-based Phil, who wrote the pantomime and stars as Jack, said he was thrilled by the news.

He said: “I’m overwhelmed by the audience response and the number of full houses.

Photo Neil Cross Big Day Out Jack and the Beanstalk, Preston Guild Hall Deborah Prescott with neices Ava and Erin Ashcroft

“Last year was the first time I wrote a pantomime at Preston and we did Sleeping Beauty. I like to think that people enjoyed that and this year told a few friends about it.”

“This year I’ve had more time to put the show together and the sets are more spectacular too, it’s probably the best set I’ve ever seen.”

Tickets are now on sale for next year’s pantomime Aladdin. For more information about tickets and availability, visit: https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/

Photo Neil Cross Big Day Out Jack and the Beanstalk, Preston Guild Hall Martha and Alfred Gornall