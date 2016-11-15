PAINT SANTA 2016: Calling all budding young artists!

How about this for an early Christmas present?

The Lancashire Evening Post, in conjunction with The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto, are giving children across the Preston area the chance to win a sack of presents for Christmas plus a family ticket for the Jack and the Beanstalk Winter Pantomime!

To have the chance to win, all you have to do is paint or draw a picture of Santa Claus!

We will feature the top entries in the LEP in December and the design judged the best by our panel of judges will win a bumper bag of goodies in time for Christmas plus the Circus pantomime family ticket. Two runners up will also win a family ticket to the panto.

So if you are 12 years old or under, grab your paintbrush or felt tips now and get to work! You can make your drawing as colourful or sparkly as you like!

To enter, simply send your drawing with details of your name, address, age and telephone number (and the name of your school) clearly written on the reverse, to Paint Santa, Lancashire Evening Post, c/o Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool FY4 2DP.

Closing date for entries is Friday December 9. All entries must be no bigger than A4 size portrait style. Usual LEP competition rules apply.

Let your imagination run wild at the magnificent Blackpool Tower Circus with our fun festive Winter Pantomime - JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, starring Britain’s favourite clowns Mooky and Mr Boo!

Watch Mooky the Clown bring this famous tale of magic beans and magnificent beanstalks to life!

Featuring an eclectic mix of jaw-dropping stunts performed by top class acts from across the globe, hilarious comedy capers and the world-famous water finale, this is by far the must see winter show this season. Please check The Blackpool Tower website for performance dates and times: www.theblackpooltower.com