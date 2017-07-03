Unsigned showcase for rockers

Resort band Strange Bones are to play the UK’s biggest festival of unsigned talent.

The Humber Street Sesh will take place in Hull on Saturday, August 5, featuring 200 bands across 20 stages.

The Bentham brothers Will and Bob and their childhood mate Stuart Newburn have been tipped for big things in 2017, after something of a breakthrough year in 2016.

The festival has always given a platform for local bands and artists, but in this Hull 2017 City of Culture year is branching out to welcome bands from across the UK, to showcase a variety of musical genres and experimental new music makers.

Last year’s single release God Save The Teen from Strange Bones won praise and air play from Radio 1’s Annie Mac’s new music slot and Daniel P Carter’s The Rock Show.

It was one of three tracks recorded in Los Angeles after the St Annes trio made a big impression on the Foo Fighters. They recorded with Chris Shiflett at Studio 606 on kit used by for tracks from bands such as Nirvana and Rage Against The Machine.

Advanced tickets cost £10 from www.humberstreet sesh.co.uk.