Tour debut for actress Sheridan

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith is coming to Blackpool on her debut UK tour, following the release of album Sheridan.

The stage and screen star will play Blackpool Opera House on Tuesday, April 17 - one of just nine dates taking in ‘some of the UK’s most prestigious theatres’, according to promoters Cuffe And Taylor, the Fylde-based company behind Lytham Festival.

She’s recently completed an acclaimed UK tour of musical Funny Girl and previously starred in Legally Blonde. On TV, she’s best know from Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, Mrs Biggs and Cilla.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 3. Call 0844 856 1111 to book.