Three Lancashire singers compete on ITV’s “The Voice”

Lancashire has got talent ... singing talent.

That was the very audible message when ITV’s show “The Voice” featured not just one but three Lancastrian candidates in its latest search for a star vocalist.

Two of the county’s young singers were tipped for the top after Saturday night’s show. Former Preston College student Millicent Weaver, 18 who sang The Pixies’ “Where is my mind?” won praise from judge Gavin Rossendale who said her voice was “dynamic ..and full of so much potential.”

Meanwhile 22 year old cleaner Hayley Eccles’ performance of Paloma Faith’s “Upside Down” impressed judge will.i.am who lovedher “spectacular voice, really beyond”.

On each occasion the judges “turned round” to see who was singing so well and claim them to coach for future editions of the show.

Millicent said: “It was just surreal- I wasn’t too nervous. It was just excitement and adrenalin when I was on stage...It was great.”

Millicent Weaver performs Where Is My Mind by The Pixies. (C) ITV

But it wasn’t sucess for all Hayley’s family - moments earlier her dad Geno, 54 had sung too, but he got a no from the panel.