The Script hail 'epic' Blackpool gig

Irish band The Script finally made their Blackpool debut - four years to the day since they should have starred at the Illuminations Switch-On.

The rockers played a sell-out show at the Empress Ballroom last night, on the promo trail for new album Freedom Child. In 2013, they pulled out of the Switch-On with just 48 hours' notice due to a "sudden serious family illness", and Gary Barlow stepped in to save the day.

Fans queued round the Winter Gardens to get the best spot inside the concert arena and many took to social media to share their thoughts on the show - and the band said it was an 'epic' and 'unreal' night.