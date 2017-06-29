Support stars sign up for Will Smith festival fun

New star names have been added to the line-up for the new Livewire Festival taking place in Blackpool this summer.

The August bank holiday weekend will see a galaxy of stars descend Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland - with Will Smith playing one of just two European dates on Sunday, August 27.

Mica Paris supports The Jacksons at the Livewire Festival

Joining him and DJ Jazzy Jeff to close the festival will be Phats & Small, Fatman Scoop and with the opportunity of a lifetime, Blackpool girl group Tiger-S.

Also on the bill, and in support of Friday’s headliners The Jacksons, will be British soul sensation Mica Paris and Harvest For The World hitmakers The Christians.

Saturday night is the Hit Factory Live, fronted by music supremo Pete Waterman, Jason Donovan, Pepsi & Shirlie, Go West, ​Sinitta, Sam Fox, Brother Beyond and Undercover.

A statement from the organisers said: “Livewire Festival announces the support acts for its inaugural year, which will feature Motown legends The Jacksons who have just wowed Glastonbury, Pete Waterman’s Hit Factory and the first ever live UK performance for Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The Christians support The Jacksons at the Livewire Festival

“The Christians have been described as ‘the Temptations with ripped jeans’, whose ‘socially-aware soul music’ made an impact on culture in the 1980s. 2017 is the 30th anniversary of their self-titled multi-platinum debut album.

“Mica Paris is the queen of UK soul music, as well as a respected radio and TV presenter. She has also graced the stage in musical theatre productions such as Love Me Tender, based on the music of Elvis and in the UK Number one tour of Chicago.

“The support for Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s first ever live UK show will feature the legendary party-starter Fatman Scoop and producers of UK dance classics Phats and Small.

“Everyone will recognise Fatman Scoop’s gargantuan hit Be Faithful, and so many party tunes he features on collaborating with P. Diddy, 50 Cent, or Timbaland to name a few.

Phats & Small support Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Livewire Festival

“Dance music trio Phats and Small are best known for their international hit Turn Around.”

Tickets for all three nights are available from www.livewirefestival.co.uk.